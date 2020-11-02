Violation of rate lists goes on unchecked

Islamabad : The consumers have pointed out that the shopkeepers in various markets of the capital city are not displaying rate lists at their shops in sheer violation of the directives of the district administration.

Talking to this scribe a number of visitors at Aabpara Market and G-9 Market (Karachi Company) maintained that shopkeepers should display rate list so that products are sold in line with the set prices.

“I have bought vegetables but the shopkeeper did not show me the rate list. It is quite unfortunate that despite various efforts by the government to control overpricing the shopkeepers are not showing seriousness in this respect,” said Amir Mehmood, a visitor at Karachi Company Market.

Similarly, an updated rate list was not displayed at a shop in Aabpara Market where the visitors were seen arguing with the shopkeeper over this issue.

Nadeem Aslam, a visitor, said “The shopkeeper is not displaying updated rate list of household commodities because I have seen rate list issued today by the local administration. A majority of the people cannot get to know whether the rate list at the shop is updated or an old one.”

He said: “The government is trying to control price hike and it is also making serious efforts to provide relief to the people. The shopkeepers should also fulfil their responsibilities instead of deceiving the people for financial gains.”

The price hike and overpricing have become a matter of grave concern for the people who are making it hard to make their both ends meet due to limited financial resources.

Zafar Naqvi, a visitor, said there has been a lot of confusion about the prices of medicines because different people say different things.

“I bought syrup for Rs130 but later when I talk to some other person he informed me that actual price of this syrup was Rs110,” he said.