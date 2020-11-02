Drugs smuggling bid foiled

Islamabad : Sabzi Mandi and Noon police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country and arrested two persons in possession of a cache of drugs, the police spokesman said.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and curb this menace from Capital.

Following these directions, SP (Industrial -Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHOs Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, SHO Noon Abdul Razzaq, Sub-Inspectors Adeel Shokat, and Muhammad Nawaz along with others.

The accused have been identified as Saif-ur-Rehman and Javed Khan besides recovery of 6.357kilogram hashish from them. During preliminary investigation both the suspects confessed to smuggling this cache of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad and various cities of Punjab.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the performance of the CIA Police team and announced cash rewards for them. DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all-out efforts for the safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any such suspicious activity in their areas.