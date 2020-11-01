close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

Three fire incidents occur

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

LAHORE : A van caught fire near Faizpur Interchange on Saturday. The van caught fire when it was carrying passengers. Firefighters put out the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, valuables were burned in two incidents of fire in shops in different parts of the provincial metropolis. A fire incident was reported in a shop at Jahangir Park on Ghazi Road near Bank of Punjab. The other incident was reported at Rana Liaquat Chowk at China Scheme. Firefighters extinguished the fires. No casualty was reported in any of the incidents.

Latest News

More From Lahore