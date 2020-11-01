Three fire incidents occur

LAHORE : A van caught fire near Faizpur Interchange on Saturday. The van caught fire when it was carrying passengers. Firefighters put out the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, valuables were burned in two incidents of fire in shops in different parts of the provincial metropolis. A fire incident was reported in a shop at Jahangir Park on Ghazi Road near Bank of Punjab. The other incident was reported at Rana Liaquat Chowk at China Scheme. Firefighters extinguished the fires. No casualty was reported in any of the incidents.