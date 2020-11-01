close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

One killed in Razmak firing

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

MIRANSHAH: One person died and six were injured in a firing incident in Razmak Bazaar on Saturday.

The police said that the armed men travelling in a car open fire in the marketplace. Locals said the man killed was identified as Rahat Shah, a resident of Lakkai Marwat and having come to the area as a guest. Those injured also included two guests. The police said they were investigating the case.

