One killed in Razmak firing

MIRANSHAH: One person died and six were injured in a firing incident in Razmak Bazaar on Saturday.
The police said that the armed men travelling in a car open fire in the marketplace. Locals said the man killed was identified as Rahat Shah, a resident of Lakkai Marwat and having come to the area as a guest. Those injured also included two guests. The police said they were investigating the case.