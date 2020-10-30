tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has directed the police officers all over the province to utilise all available resources to provide security to sensitive processions and Eid Milad ceremonies. The RPOs and DPOs should themselves go in the field to supervise the security arrangements and traffic management on Eid Milad.