Fri Oct 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

Security

Lahore

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has directed the police officers all over the province to utilise all available resources to provide security to sensitive processions and Eid Milad ceremonies. The RPOs and DPOs should themselves go in the field to supervise the security arrangements and traffic management on Eid Milad.

