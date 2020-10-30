PhD awarded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD to a student in Islamic Studies. Nomana Khalid, daughter of Khalid Siddique, has been awarded PhD in Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Critical Study of Deviant Quranic Exegesis in The Light of Fundamental Lexical Rules’. She has completed her PhD under the supervision of Sheikh Zayead Islamic Centre Professor Dr Muhammad Ijaz.