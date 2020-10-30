close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

PhD awarded

Lahore

October 30, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD to a student in Islamic Studies. Nomana Khalid, daughter of Khalid Siddique, has been awarded PhD in Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Critical Study of Deviant Quranic Exegesis in The Light of Fundamental Lexical Rules’. She has completed her PhD under the supervision of Sheikh Zayead Islamic Centre Professor Dr Muhammad Ijaz.

