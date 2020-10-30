Shops, marriage hall sealed

LAHORE:To implement corona SOPs, the district administration continued to seal shops and other businesses here Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited MM Alam Road and checked various outlets. Following this checking, Damas and Italian Moda were sealed for not implementing corona related SOPs.

Social distancing and masks were not being used while the use of masks has been declared mandatory, said DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz. He announced that shops that did not comply with corona SOPs would be sealed. Following the directions of the DC, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed took action against Pasco Society, Thokar Niaz Beg, sealed Angel Farm and confiscated excess food.