close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

Shops, marriage hall sealed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

LAHORE:To implement corona SOPs, the district administration continued to seal shops and other businesses here Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited MM Alam Road and checked various outlets. Following this checking, Damas and Italian Moda were sealed for not implementing corona related SOPs.

Social distancing and masks were not being used while the use of masks has been declared mandatory, said DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz. He announced that shops that did not comply with corona SOPs would be sealed. Following the directions of the DC, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed took action against Pasco Society, Thokar Niaz Beg, sealed Angel Farm and confiscated excess food.

Latest News

More From Lahore