Punjab, MPCL move into Tray Hockey final

LAHORE: Punjab and MPCL have moved into the final of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championships.
The semi-finals were played at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.
In the first semi-final, Punjab defeated Pakistan Air Force by 7-3. The second semi-final was played between MPCL and HEC. MPCL won by 4-1.