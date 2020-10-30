close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

Punjab, MPCL move into Tray Hockey final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab and MPCL have moved into the final of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championships.

The semi-finals were played at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

In the first semi-final, Punjab defeated Pakistan Air Force by 7-3. The second semi-final was played between MPCL and HEC. MPCL won by 4-1.

