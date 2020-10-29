Two British teens killed in Greece

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Athens: Two British adolescents were killed and a third seriously hurt in a parasailing accident on Wednesday on the Greek island of Rhodes, the authorities said.
"A 13-year-old girl and a young man of 15 were found dead on the rocks near the city of Lindos in Rhodes," the Greek coastguard´s press office said. The coastguard and firefighters found another 15-year-old with serious injuries in the same area and took him to a hospital in Rhodes.
The three adolescents were hanging onto a parachute pulled by a boat but the rope broke and the wind carried them into the rocks, Greek media reported. The authorities have opened a probe into the causes of the accident. The boat´s captain and co-captain were being questioned by the police, the coastguard said.