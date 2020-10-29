40 shops sealed

LAHORE:The district administration has mobilised its field formations to implement corona SOPs and sealed many shops and restaurants here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner, Raiwind, Adnan Rashid accompanied by a team visited Main Raiwind Bazaar and sealed 20 shops. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited Gulberg to check the implementation of Corona SOPs and sealed 11 shops sealed. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Saleem visited Burki Road and sealed 4 shops and 5 restaurants. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz directed the officers to strictly implement Corona SOPs in the provincial metropolis.