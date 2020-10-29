LAHORE:National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College organised a special blood donation camp for Thalassaemia patients at a private university here with the collaboration of the university administration and Sundas Foundation. A large number of students donated blood. Commandant NHMP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, renowned journalist Suhail Warraich and comedian Khalid Abbas Dar were also present at the camp.

Talking on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that blood camp was very beautiful blend of Motorway Police MoUs with Sundas Foundation and Fast University. Suhail Warraich said that by organising the camp Motorway Police had rendered a great service to humanity.