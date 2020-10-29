close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
Without water

Newspost

 
October 29, 2020

Balochistan’s residents are deprived of the facility of pure drinking water. In many parts of the province, women and children walk 10 to 11 kilometers, carrying buckets on their heads, in search of water. It is sad to see that the largest province of Pakistan lacks basic facilities.

Haneef Baloch Sajidi

Awaran

