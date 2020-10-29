Without water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balochistan’s residents are deprived of the facility of pure drinking water. In many parts of the province, women and children walk 10 to 11 kilometers, carrying buckets on their heads, in search of water. It is sad to see that the largest province of Pakistan lacks basic facilities.
Haneef Baloch Sajidi
Awaran