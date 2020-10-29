CSS corner at Frere Hall

The KMC has established a Central Superior Service exam corner at the Frere Hall. Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said on Tuesday another CSS corner would be established at the Al-Markaz Islami. Current and former bureaucrats, diplomats and senior officers would teach the CSS aspirants free of charge. Books and other material would be given to the candidates free of cost, Shallwani assured while inaugurating the corner.