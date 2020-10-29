NEPRA issues 3,334 net metering licenses in FY20

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued 3,334 net metering licenses with total installed capacity of 56.86 megawatt under the net-metering regime during 2019-20, a report said.

Overall, a total of 3,361 generation licenses of cumulative 2,395MW for conventional power plants, renewable energy projects, hydropower projects and net metering were issued during the period under review, the official report said. During the last five years, ie fiscal year 2015-16 to fiscal year 2019-20, a total of 4,959 of net-metering licenses with total capacity of 86.36MW have been issued under the net-metering regime.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) issued 886 new metering licenses for a capacity of 14.98MW. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued 863 licenses for 9.99MW distributed generation. K-Electric Limited awarded 730 net metering licenses for a cumulative capacity of 12.24MW. Similarly, all electricity distribution companies facilitated the consumers opting for net metering and distributed generation.

Government through Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) has envisaged adding 5,000MW of solar-based generation by 2023 through net metering and other related initiatives.

Distributed alternate energy generation and net metering offer several advantages, including promotion of friendly environment, lessening burden on national grid, reducing grid investment, and community participation in power generation.

NEPRA is of the view that distributed generation facilities will result in optimum utilisation of renewable energy, which is currently untapped, resulting in pollution-free electric power. Solar is an indigenous resource and such resources should be given preference for energy security.