Motorway gang-rape: Abid Malhi’s judicial remand extended till Nov 2

LAHORE: The jail authorities Tuesday failed to produce the main suspect in Motorway gang-rape case Abid Malhi before the court.

The authorities implored the court to give more time for conducting identification parade of the main accused, which was granted by the court.

The court ordered for conducting the identification process till Nov 2 and adjourned the hearing.

Previously, the police had informed the court that the accused was not nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) and was arrested on suspicion after the statement of co-accused Shafqat. After the arrest, his swabs were collected for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) matching and were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

The police stated that the PFSA report confirmed that the DNA of the accused had matched with the DNA collected from the crime scene and from the victim. The co-accused Shafqat would be produced before the court on Wednesday (today).