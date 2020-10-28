Paramedics hold protest

Islamabad : The paramedics working in different hospitals of federal government staged protest demonstration to press the government for acceptance of their demands here on Tuesday.

The paramedics have been demanding for addressing injustices in their service structure.

The protestors carrying banners were demanding uniform service structure at par with KP, which have also initial appointment of the paramedics in BPS-12.

Those present at the protest demonstration besides others included Rana Ahmad and Saeedullah Jan Marwat from PIMS and Malik Asif, Raja Rab Nawaz and Malik from Federal Government Services Hospitals.

The protestors who are also upset over delay in their promotions called for removal of hurdles in this connection. The para medics gave 15 days deadline to the government, otherwise they would be forced to start their protest campaign.