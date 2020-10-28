close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Black Day

Lahore

October 28, 2020

LAHORE:University of Management & Technology (UMT) observed Black Day in solidarity with the people of illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir here Tuesday. According to a press release, UMT faculty and students held a walk by holding placards and raised slogans for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, UMT president Ibrahim Hassan Murad said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistanis stood firmly with their Kashmiri brethren in this hour of grief. He suggested that the solution rested in world leading powers and intervention by the United Nations for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir. He added Pakistani educational institutes must play a vital role in the freedom of occupied Kashmir.

