Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

JI for repealing PMC act

Lahore

October 28, 2020

LAHORE:JI deputy ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government repeal the recently passed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) bill, saying the move is tantamount to destroying the health sector and turning medical education into a money-minting business. The IJT organised the sitting which was attended by the medical students and professionals from different cities. IJT Nazim-e-Aala Hamza Ali Siddiqui also spoke on occasion.

