Kashmir solidarity rally

LAHORE:In solidarity with Kashmir, the Planning and Development Board organised a peaceful rally here on Tuesday against the belligerent Indian army and inhumane curfew imposed in the occupied Kashmir.

Ms Nabila Irfan, Additional Secretary, P&D led the rally along with officers and officials of the board. Expressing her views, she highlighted the current situation in occupied Kashmir and condemned the brutal killing of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian army. Officers and officials of the board joined the rally holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir and reaffirmed their pledge and commitment to support the people of Kashmir in their struggle for independence.