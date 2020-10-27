Two suspects held during search operation

Ag APP

S SARGODHA: Police Monday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Urban Area police limits. According to police, on the directions of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30peopleand20housesof Mujahid Colony and arrested two outlaws on the charges of holding weapons. YOUTH DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT:A youth died in a road accident near vegetable market on Monday. According to Rescue 1122, Zohaib of Khangarh was going to the market on his motorcycle with his friend when a speeding bus hit them, leaving them injured critically. They were shiftedtothedistrictheadquartershospitalwhereZohaibdied.