US election 2020 tightens: Trump leads Biden with 48pc to 47pc approval ratings: survey

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump's approval ratings have gone up to 48% as the November 15 presidential election nears, according to the Rasmussen Reports' survey. Trump is neck-and-neck with his rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, as the latter's approval stands at 47%, the survey said.
"The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Biden 48% to 47% among likely US Voters. 3% prefer some other candidate, while 2% remain undecided," the statement said.
According to the statement, last Wednesday, Biden held a 49% to 46% lead, but the race has been tightening since early October. "This is the first time Trump has been ahead since mid-September," said the survey. Trump earns 84% support among Republicans. Biden has 77% of the Democrats' votes.
The survey of 1,500 likely voters was conducted on October 21-22, and 25, while the margin of the sampling error is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Moreover, Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday showed that 52% of the likely US voters approve of Trump’s job performance, however, 46% disapproved of it. "The latest figures include 41% who strongly approve of the job Trump is doing and 43% who strongly disapprove," the statement read.