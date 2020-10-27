Peace ultimate solution to strengthen country: President Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that peace is the ultimate solution to strengthen the country.

According to a handout, President Dr Arif Alvi had a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House. Both the leaders discussed various issues related to the country’s political situation and the matter pertaining to universities.

The governor briefed the president about the initiatives to start scholarships for students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and ex- FATA, transfer of universities to solar and other educational initiatives.

Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the City on Monday on a two-day visit and was received warmly by the governor. President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Ch Sarwar will inaugurate Corona Heroes Wall to pay tribute to COVID-19 Heroes. They will also inaugurate Quran Garden at Governor’s House today (Tuesday).

On the occasion, Dr Arif Alvi said that the development and stability of the country was the government’s first priority for which all the institutions were working together and the elements trying to destabilise Pakistan would not be allowed to fulfill their evil designs. Peace is the ultimate solution to strengthen the country.

The president said that despite all the challenges in the economic field, Pakistan was moving forward successfully and international organisations were also acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan. The launch of scholarships for students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA is a historic and commendable initiative.

The governor said that Corona Heroes Wall and Quran Garden had been constructed to pay tribute to the devotees who performed well during COVID-19 and such heroes would always be remembered. He said there were still threats of corona, so there was a need for the public to follow government SOPs to prevent the virus spread.

Begum Alvi

Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President of Pakistan, and wife of Punjab governor Begum Perveen Sarwar participated in an event organised on the occasion of ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign’. Punjab Minister Ashfa Riaz and a large number of women attended the function held at Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi said breast cancer is a dangerous disease but with a few precautionary measures it can be controlled and it is appreciated that doctors, civil society and NGOs in Pakistan including other organisations have done a great job in raising awareness about breast cancer and the media has also played an exemplary role in this awareness campaign.

Ms Arif Alvi said that awareness about breast cancer needs to be provided not only in the month of October but also throughout the year. This problem affects not only the developing countries but also the developed countries. Every year 1.3 million women are diagnosed with it and thousands of women die. The global mortality rate is 3.4pc but in Pakistan, this level is dangerously high, 45pc. The biggest reason for the spread of the disease is the lack of awareness. Begum Perveen Sarwar said that women should not ignore any minor change in breasts.