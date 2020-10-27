KMC’s body to preserve parks

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has formed a committee ‘Baghban’ for the preservation of parks of the city on the directives of KMC Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

The committee, according to a press statement issued by the KMC, comprised Karachiites who would take care of abandoned parks in the city. Director General Parks Taha Saleem said the committee was formed at the 2-K Park in Nazimabad, adding that the results of forming such committees were fruitful. The members of the local committee were provided with special jackets with KMC Parks written on them.

He hoped that the committees would help the KMC in preserving the parks and in keeping the facilities at the parks intact for a long time. Saleem was of the view that Nazimabad was one of the most developed areas of the city where there were many parks and playgrounds, but most of the parks were in an abysmal condition.

“The residents of Nazimabad want to see the parks developed once again and have tendered their service for the purpose,” he said. Saleem said the committee had been formed because their aim was to make the parks available for public. He said that the KMC administrator wanted to ensure provision of facilities to the people. The administrator ordered planting trees to reduce air pollution and to make the city beautiful.