England likely to tour Pakistan from January 15

LAHORE: The England team will is likely to tour Pakistan from January 15 to 20 for a three-match T20I series.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who is currently on a ten-day leave in Birmingham, is expected to soon discuss the series with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison.

They had planned to hold a face-to-face meeting in London, but in view of the deteriorating situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, an online meeting will be scheduled. The PCB CEO proposed the series to his English counterparts earlier this month. Several English publications have reported that the proposal is likely to be accepted even if the ECB has a packed schedule in that window.