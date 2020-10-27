Blast victim dies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A 16-year-old boy, who was injured in a blast at a filling station here, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Multan. It was learnt that three people had sustained injuries in the blast that took place at a filling station at Bannu Adda some five days back. The deceased Khan Zaman, son of Abdul Rahman, was one of the injured. He had been taken to a hospital in Multan due to his critical condition, where he breathed his last. Khan Zaman, who belonged to a poor family, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. His elder brother had died of cancer some time ago.