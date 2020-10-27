Rs200m for roads construction

MANSEHRA: The government has approved over Rs200 million for the construction of 15 roads in the Oghi tehsil and work on these projects would be started soon after the funds are released.

This was told by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Fareed, who is also chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee, to a jirga held in Oghi on Monday. He said that the government was giving an extra importance to the development of the rural areas, which were neglected in the past. The MPA said the government wanted to provide basic amenities, including roads, schools and health facilities in the remote parts of the province in order to uplift the living standard there so that people couldn’t leave their villages.

“Our tehsil is having a treasure of granite. The lease owners should spend a fixed share of the income on the rehabilitation of the roads and other infrastructure that destroyed due to its transportation,” suggested Fareed. The lawmaker said the DDAC was also approving the schemes for the entire district and besides others a handsome amount of funds were being spent on construction of the roads in the district.