Corona patients tally reaches 20 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The number of corona infected patients reached 20 after the resurgence of fatal virus during the last two weeks.

Briefing media on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah said that there were a total 20 patients infected by the fast-spreading Covid-19 during the second wave. They said that 12 suspected patients had tested negative while eight were still quarantined at their homes after they reported positive for the virus to contain the spread Covid-19 outbreak in the district.

The officials added that the district reported zero cases earlier but now two or three patients tested positive due to the non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and flouting of government guidelines to stem the virus.