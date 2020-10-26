UN role for solution of Kashmir, Palestine sought

Islamabad : President of the international think tank, Institute for Peace and Development (INSPAD) Dr Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum has pinned hope that United Nations has played a significant role in the well-being of humanity and for peace and security, says a press release.

“However, it is expected that it will focus on further reform. And a final effort will soon be made to resolve the long-standing complex disputes of Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Afghan­istan,” he stated this on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Sardar Tahir Tabassum said that in 75 years, the United Nations has solved many complex issues and tried to resolve many conflicts. But the long-standing issues of Kashmir and Palestine, soon after the establishment of the United Nations, are still pending on the agenda, while South Asia and the Middle East are in danger due to these sensitive conflicts. World War III could break out at any moment which will be fought with nuclear technology. “The way to save the world from this catastrophe is to persuade India and Israel to accept the ground realities and end their stubbornness, otherwise the credibility of the UN body could be jeopardized. Implementing Security Council resolutions is an important responsibility of the institution itself and the world powers. The growing conflict between religions is urgently needed. The code of conduct of religions and faiths must be implemented. Merely conspiring against Islam and Muslims will increase religious tensions. The promotion of terrorism and religious hatred would be a poison for world peace and would undermine world peace and development,” he added.