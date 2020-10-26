close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
October 26, 2020

Online talk on education

Lahore

October 26, 2020

LAHORE:An online talk on the academic zeitgeist in Pakistan was arranged by a Lahore-based organisation aiming at public scholarship and intellectual empowerment.

Ali Raza Khan, founder of Youth Engagement Services Network Pakistan, discussed his theory of changemaking intelligence which is a new worldview of education in the 21st century. In his book, recently published, by the name of Change making Intelligence, he expresses a radical approach towards the potential of the youth of Pakistan.

