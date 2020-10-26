Two teenage sisters raped by 15 men for six days

FAISALABAD: Sargodha Road police on Sunday booked 15 persons for allegedly raping two teenage sisters for six days. According to the mother of the victims, her 17-year-old and 15-year-old daughters were abducted by the accused persons on September 11.

She said that her daughters were taken to different locations for six days where they were allegedly raped by accused Ali Raza, Salman, Asghar, Jani, Faiz and Mehran.

The accused also intoxicated the girls and made their objectionable videos and threatened them if they told anything, their videos and photographs would be uploaded on social media. The woman told that the accused threw 15-year-old girl at Jhang Bazaar while her sister in Gujranwala.

The complainant, the aggrieved mother, said that the family could not take legal action against the suspects due to financial reasons so the family decided to leave their residence and settle somewhere else. However, the accused followed the family wherever its members resided, she said.