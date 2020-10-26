18-year-old ‘ends life’ in Quaidabad

A teenager allegedly ended his life at his house in the Quaidabad area on Sunday. According to police, 18-year-old Zubair, son of Azeem, was found dead at his house located in Quaidabad’s Muzzafarabad Colony.

Police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police, while quoting a preliminary investigation, said Zubair ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Attempted suicide

A 35-year-old man, identified as Qadir, attempted to end his life at his house in Taiser Town. According to the Surjani Town police, the man was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police claimed Qadir was a drug addict who attempted to end his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after his family refused to give him money for drugs.