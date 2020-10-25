AJK President calls for making Kashmir a truly freedom movement

MIRPUR (AJK): AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday participants from all over Kashmir who had gathered under the banner of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan unanimously vowed to join Pakistan and subsequently in August, September and October, that year, a war of independence was fought by the people of Azad Kashmir wherein they drove away the despotic Dogra from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The president made these remarks while speaking to the participants of a one-day conference on “Kashmir’s Prolonged Military Occupation: Lessons from History and the Way Forward”, organized by Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir (LFOVK), AKK President office said Saturday evening.