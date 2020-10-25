Nawaz, Shahbaz greeted on metro train inauguration

LAHORE : Steering Committee on Metro Train Project former Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassan has said the project reflects the success of the vision of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and Punjab “Khadim-e-Ala” Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

In his message on the inauguration of metro train, Khwaja Ahmad Hassan said that this is one of the most significant part of the CPEC and the entire nation needs to be felicitated over it. He said millions of people would benefit from the project. Khawaja Hassan, who also served the Lord Mayor of Lahore, said that Pakistan's friend China and its leadership also deserved praise for the project. Khawaja Hassan also lauded the role of LDA officials and staff of other organisations which made strenuous efforts for the completion of the project.

‘PTI’s one-page claim wrong’

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said one-page claim of the PTI has now come to an end and the page has been turned over.

“We are well aware of the concerns of the government spokespersons. Why the mastermind of Karachi incident had been silent for five days. The Karachi incident and Justice Faez Isa reference have caused embarrassment for Pakistan all over the world. After the decision of Justice Faez Isa reference, President and Law Minister lost moral legitimacy to remain in office,” she said. PML-N spokesman Azma Bukhari said Imran Khan was now shedding crocodile tears to get an NRO. He left his spokespersons to target PDM but they will flee very soon. As January approaches, the government's worries and anxieties are mounting. Imran Niazi begins packing, she said.—Correspondent

Special Inter exam ends

By Our Correspondent

The special intermediate examination held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore concluded on Saturday. Around 27,000 candidates took part in the exam.