Trekkers demand reopening of Trail VI

Islamabad : The trekkers have demanded of the concerned authorities to immediately open Trail VI that was closed due to some security reasons.

The civic authority has placed aboard reading ‘Beware of the leopard’ but the hikers maintained that wildlife is present everywhere in the Margalla Hills so all hiking tracks cannot be closed on the basis of this sole reason.

Imran Khalid, a trekker, said “If there is any other reason than the local authorities should inform the people about it because placing a board and informing the visitors about a leopard is not a solid reason to close the trail.”

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the wildlife species have left Margalla Hills to some other destinations after human interventions in their natural habitats.

When the government imposed lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic the video clips emerged about the presence of leopards and big cats in these hills. But the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) informed that most of those clips were recorded on locations other than the Margalla Hills.

The IWMB is of the view that there are probably three families of the common leopard in the Margalla hills. They descended from the hills to enjoy a respite from humans and explore empty spaces during the lockdown in the capital city.

Naveed Ahmad, a visitor, said whenever the hikers move on the tracks they should keep an eye on the surroundings, adding “Sometimes different animals appear near the tracks but I don’t think that leopard, lion or big cat ever came across with the trekkers.”

He said: “The walking trails attract thousands of visitors daily due to their calm and serene environment where they also feel better away from hustle and bustle of the crowded areas.”