3 of a family killed on road

BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family were killed when a van hit their motorcycle on Khairpur Tamewali-Mailsi Road near Adda Riazabad on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Riaz Bibi, 24-year-old Shahnaz Bibi and 16-year-old Umair.

TRAIN KILLS WOMAN: A woman was killed by a train here. Tahira Bibi of Karachi was crossing a railway line at Dera Nawab Sahib Railway Station when a train crushed her to death.