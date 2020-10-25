3 of a family killed on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family were killed when a van hit their motorcycle on Khairpur Tamewali-Mailsi Road near Adda Riazabad on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Riaz Bibi, 24-year-old Shahnaz Bibi and 16-year-old Umair.
TRAIN KILLS WOMAN: A woman was killed by a train here. Tahira Bibi of Karachi was crossing a railway line at Dera Nawab Sahib Railway Station when a train crushed her to death.