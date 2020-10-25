close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2020

3 of a family killed on road

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family were killed when a van hit their motorcycle on Khairpur Tamewali-Mailsi Road near Adda Riazabad on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Riaz Bibi, 24-year-old Shahnaz Bibi and 16-year-old Umair.

TRAIN KILLS WOMAN: A woman was killed by a train here. Tahira Bibi of Karachi was crossing a railway line at Dera Nawab Sahib Railway Station when a train crushed her to death.

Latest News

More From Peshawar