Protest against land acquisition

LAHORE: A large number of residents of Karol Village held a protest demonstration on Friday against the government for acquiring their land. They blocked a road and raises slogans against the government. They were of the view that the government was acquiring their land on much cheaper rates. The government was paying them money at DC rates that was much lower than the actual worth of their land, they said. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot to hold negotiations with the protesters.