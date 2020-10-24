close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2020

Protest against land acquisition

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2020

LAHORE: A large number of residents of Karol Village held a protest demonstration on Friday against the government for acquiring their land. They blocked a road and raises slogans against the government. They were of the view that the government was acquiring their land on much cheaper rates. The government was paying them money at DC rates that was much lower than the actual worth of their land, they said. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot to hold negotiations with the protesters.

Latest News

More From Pakistan