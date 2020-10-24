PK8303: â€˜But why...â€™ â€” the plane crash survivorâ€™s account

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) President, Zafar Masud, one of the two fortunate persons who miraculously survived the May 22 PIA plane crash in Karachi, has narrated his account of that tragic day.

He shares his personal feelings and event of that day, and the situation inside and outside the plane shortly before it came down. The News is publishing the account in two parts. The first part is as under:

After over four and a half months, I am finalising and releasing this article on my 50th birthday. I had gotten much more birthday wishes this year than ever before which was a great feeling indeed. Some people, however, suggested that there should be birthday celebrations for me twice a year â€“ once on 9th October and other on 22nd May.