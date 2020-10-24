After two years

The PTI has been in power for more than two years now. However, its performance hasn’t been satisfactory. The prices of daily commodities and life-saving medicines have been increasing at a rapid pace for the last two months. Also, electricity and petrol prices have reached unimaginable heights. The price of one kg of flour has reached Rs70. Eating a meal two times a day has become an impossibility for the people. PM Imran Khan always blames the PML-N for the country’s economic crisis. Other government representatives also blame the past government for everything which is wrong in the country. The PTI is in the government. It is entirely its responsibility to ensure that the people have access to affordable medicines and other items of daily use. From his speeches, it seems as if the PM is still in the opposition. Imran Khan should realise that he is the PM of the country and responsible for the country’s prosperity and growth.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana