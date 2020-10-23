World Food Day celebrated at Pindiâ€™s agri university

Rawalpindi: The speakers at a seminar on Wednesday said that one in two Pakistanis is at risk of under-nutrition with an estimation of 36% lives below the poverty line and stressed on the proper policy making for healthy and nutrient foods which should be cheaper than the malnutrient ones.

They stated this while addressing a seminar held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to celebrate the World Food Day 2020 with a theme of 'Grow, Nourish and Sustain Together,' here on Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, vice chancellor (VC), Women University Sawabi participated as a chief guest while Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman VC PMAS-AAUR was guest of honor.

Prof. Dr Khalid Saifullah Director ORIC, Prof. Dr Asif, Munawar Hussain, Prof. Dr Hajra Ahmed and Dr Saeed delivered lectures on the occasion. The government officials, agri scientists, faculty members, students, representatives of non-governmental organisations, progressive male and female farmers across the country participated in the program. The speakers also highlighted the importance of food, food production, food security, nutrition and stressed on the value addition of agriculture products to eradicate poverty and lead the country towards prosperity.

Prof. Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi highlighted the emerging issue of obesity which is causing several non-communicable diseases and responsible for 58% deaths in the country. She said that a healthy body leads to a strong immune system which makes the body fight against diseases.

Dr Shahana also stressed that being food & agriculture scientists itâ€™s our core responsibility to secure food for every individual of the country. Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said, there is so much potential in the agriculture sector and our responsibility is to provide and create awareness about new agricultural technology and innovations at small farmerâ€™s doorsteps.

He said that the society, scientists and teachers should play their due role to create awareness regarding food and other challenges and there is dire need to utilising scientific measures to produce healthy crops to meet the food requirements of the growing population.