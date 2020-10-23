tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :A seminar on breast cancer awareness was arranged at Gosha-e-Mashal by Medical unit headed by Dr. Badar. Dr. Rafia Shahid was the keynote speaker. The participants were girls and women residents of Kutchi Abadi near Margalla Town, says a press release.
Mashal President Rukhsana Sarfraz thanked the residents of the Kutchi Abadi for attending the seminar and the specialist for responding to the questions by the participants. This was a useful seminar for the under developed community.
The organisers of the seminar must be appreciated because it was held in a locality where people are reluctant to even discuss it. At the seminar they were not only informed about the prevention and detection of Breast Cancer but its treatment.