HR Ministry launches App to assist differently abled persons

Islamabad : The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Human Rights, on Thursday launched a mobile App aimed at creating awareness among the masses about education, training and rehabilitation services available for children with different abilities in the Special Education Centers and Institutions working under DGSE. The DGSE has prepared the Mobile App for the parents of differently abled children with the technical support of National Information Technology Board (NITB).

This initiative will help the people of remote areas of ICT who can get necessary information about online admission and other services available in the Special Education centers, institutions and schools under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Dr. Shireen M Mazari, Federal Minister of Human Rights, launched the Mobile App. The App will assist in bringing approximately 30,000 out of school differently-abled children in the educational stream. Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, Director General (SE) in his speech informed the participants that Directorate General of Special Education is providing inclusive environment and opportunities through policies, plans, programs and projects that would promote social progress, educate and rehabilitate children and persons with different abilities. He further told that DGSE is also giving education, vocational training and rehabilitation services to the children with different abilities. "Beside education we are also provide different therapies like Physiotherapy, Occupational therapy, Speech therapy, Audiology, Medical, Ophthalmology and Artificial limbs free of cost to the Special Children," he said.

The Federal Minister for Human Rights appreciated the initiative taken by DGSE with the collaboration of NITB for the preparation and launching of this App. Secretary for Human Rights, Director General (HR), Director General (SE), CEO (NITB), DG (NITB) and other officers from concerned departments attended the ceremony. She distributed appreciation certificates among the developers and designers of this App. The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks by Sheikh AzharSajjad, Director General Special Education.