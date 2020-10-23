Three more schools sealed

Islamabad : The district administration on Thursday sealed three more educational institutions in Islamabad over detection of coronavirus cases among staff members and students.

Among them are a private school in Chattha Bakhtawar area (two students), a private school in F-10/1 (three teachers) and a private school in G-6/2 (two teachers).

A private medical college had suspended academic activities on Thursday after detecting eight cases of coronavirus on campus.

The schools will be allowed to resume classes only after the building is disinfected and contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are traced to ensure the safety of other students and school staff.