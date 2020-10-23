Police extend new vigilance & patrolling units

Islamabad: The police have extended the `street watcher system’ and patrol as well as air patrol units to Saddar and Industrial area Zones which will help to enhance cooperation between police and public to curb the crimes.

A ceremony was held here at the F-9 park to inaugurate this system to two other zones which is already in place in City Zone.

PTI Senator Seemee Ezdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed , SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, senior police officials, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and members of civil society were present on the occasion.