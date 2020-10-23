‘Govt enemy of education’

LAHORE:The present government has become enemy of education and health systems due to which every segment of society especially students of Balochistan and FATA are protesting.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari. She reached here along with a delegation comprised of Shaista Pervaiz Malik to express solidarity with Baloch Students Council who were observing a sit-in at Faisal Chowk against the abolition of quota of Baloch students in Bahauddin Zakaria University, Lahore Campus.

She said that Baloch students reached Lahore while travelling on foot for 12 days. She said though the chief minister belonged to South Punjab, he never cared about students.