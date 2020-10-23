Art, craft show tomorrow

LAHORE:Nairang Galleries is all set to hold its famous art and craft show titled ‘Heritage at Nairang,’ which is a unique cultural feast, on its premises at 101-Habitat Flats, jail Road, on Saturday (tomorrow) at 5pm.

Talking to The News here on Thursday, Nayyar Ali Dada, renowned architect and founder of Nairang Galleries, revealed that this unique event, which is going to be first post-corona public event, is going to showcase a variety of Pakistani heritage including calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, miniatures, and other art related artifacts at an affordable prices for all the educated and art loving persons who could not afford the highly expensive art pieces in general. This exhibition is a diverse ensemble of three types of artwork. There will also be an exhibition of miniature paintings by renowned artist Sana Akram, an NC graduate in the show.