Motorway victim identifies rapists

LAHORE: Motorway rape victim identified prime suspect Abid Malhi and co-accused Shafqat during identification parade held at Camp Jail on Wednesday. Sources in police said that the suspects were presented before the victim in line with around ten other suspects, standing in line along with the accused. The victim had to identify the perpetrator in presence of magistrate and jail staff. The accused Abid Malhi along with his accomplice Shafqat Ali had sexually assaulted a woman in front of her children on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway in Gujjarpura.

The woman was stuck after her car broke down as the petrol finished. She had left her relative’s house from DHA for Gujranwala. She had called police authorities for help but no one reached for her help. The suspected robbers broke window panes, forced the woman to go down to the forest after making her children hostage. Later, they raped her while her children had been made hostage on gun-point. Abid Malhi had been arrested after at least 33 days of hectic manhunt throughout the province by Punjab Police.