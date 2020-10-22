In case of dog bite: SHC orders lodging FIR against Municipal Commissioner

SUKKUR: The circuit bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur on Wednesday announced to register FIR against Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur in case of any dog bite incident. Reports said that citizen Fahim Ahmed had filed a petition with the SHC circuit bench, Sukkur in which he maintained that the stray dogs in the city were biting the citizens while the Municipal committees, town committees are not taking any measures. Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood Khan announced a verdict ordering registration of FIRs against Municipal Commissioners and Municipal officers of Sukkur and Larkana in case dog bite incident. The court in the verdict ordered deputy commissioners of Sukkur and Larkana to supervise drive against stray dogs and report to the court if they find any negligence of the municipal officials in this regard.