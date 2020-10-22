PBM to digitalise payments to beneficiaries

Islamabad : Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Bank Limited (Omni) for making digital payments through electronic biometric verification system in different ongoing social welfare missions across the country.

The biometric verification system will ensure transparency and convenience to the beneficiaries.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi, National Business Head UBL (Omni), Shahzad Shahid and other senior officers of the organisations were present in the MoU signing ceremony.

Expressing his gratification over the initiative, Managing Director said that PBM has achieved another milestone in devising effective delivery mechanism to facilitate vulnerable community of the country.

“PBM has been taking every possible step to implement the Prime Minister’s humanitarian approach towards deprived persons of the country,” he added.

He was of the view that adopting technological innovations will lead us in improving our capabilities to help the deserving persons in efficient manner and it would also be helpful to meet the challenges ahead including increasing number of beneficiaries.

Managing Director PBM also predicted more cooperation and teamwork with UBL to flourish the lives of poor people.

National Business Head of UBL Shahzad Shahid, in his address, articulated his pleasure and honor to be part of national cause of poverty alleviation.

He also offered his utmost technical support for further areas of social protection.