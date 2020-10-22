‘Socioeconomic equality, justice vital for mental health’

LAHORE:A system based on socioeconomic equality and justice is essential to improve mental health and to overcome the psychological issues of people.

Teachers at school level should be imparted training to understand/redress the psychological problems of children. Parents should pay attention to their children for creating self-confidence and give equal importance and love to all to save them from inferiority complexes and mental sickness.

These views were expressed by the former Punjab governor and Chairman Board of Management Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lt-Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool at a Seminar on Mental Health, organised at Institute of Public Health, here on Wednesday.

He said that old and traditional methods are being used for the treatment of mental sickness and psychological problems which are harmful for the patients. He said that by the advancement of medical science, these diseases should be treated by the specialists of the subject.

Khalid Maqbool said people of developed countries also facing a lot of issues relating to mental health and despite all luxurious facilities and modernisation, mental peace is still awaited.

He said religious practices are also a big source of mental peace and to avoid stress and depression. Dr Iram Bukhari and Dr Nazish Imran from Mayo Hospital and Dr Farasat Ali from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital addressed the seminar and delivered lectures on mental health and psychological problems faced by a big segment of the society including children.

They were of the view that ups and downs in life and day to day incidents leave a deep impact on human life which also affect the mental health and create depression and stress.

Dr Nazish Imran said Covid-19 epidemic and lockdown left huge impact on human lives including children and it would go a long way to normalize life. She urged to form Mental Health Policy at National level.

While addressing the seminar, Dean Institute of Public Health, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, said awareness at mass level is required to improve mental health and redress the psychological problems of society and the Institute of Public Health is fully aware of its role and organising the seminar on Mental Health was a way forward in this regard.