152 cops transferred

LAHORE:Lahore Police went through a massive reshuffle on Wednesday as at least 152 police officials were transferred. The officials were transferred to Security Division, Flying Squad and SSU.

The transferred officials include sub-inspectors, ASIs, head constables, constables, moharars and naib moharars. The transferred officials were serving as “kar-e-khas”, confidants, of various SHOs so they were considered to be very influential for being close to the bosses. CCPO Lahore Umer Shoib Sheikh has warned the SHOs of strict action for keeping such front men in future.