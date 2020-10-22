close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

152 cops transferred

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

LAHORE:Lahore Police went through a massive reshuffle on Wednesday as at least 152 police officials were transferred. The officials were transferred to Security Division, Flying Squad and SSU.

The transferred officials include sub-inspectors, ASIs, head constables, constables, moharars and naib moharars. The transferred officials were serving as “kar-e-khas”, confidants, of various SHOs so they were considered to be very influential for being close to the bosses. CCPO Lahore Umer Shoib Sheikh has warned the SHOs of strict action for keeping such front men in future.

Latest News

More From Lahore